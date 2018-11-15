Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. Addus Homecare reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

ADUS traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 124,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,357. The firm has a market cap of $949.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.26. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.