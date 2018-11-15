Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.06.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,058. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $88.24 and a one year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

