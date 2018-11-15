Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

