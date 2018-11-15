Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

AAP opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

