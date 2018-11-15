AdvicePeriod LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,657 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12,779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,876,000 after purchasing an additional 406,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,726,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,227,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $121.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.72 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

