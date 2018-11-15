AdvicePeriod LLC Lowers Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises 1.4% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

SHY stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

