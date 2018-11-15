Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Apache by 52.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

NYSE APA opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

