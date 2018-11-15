Advisor Partners LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,781,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

