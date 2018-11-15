Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,286 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $39.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/advisor-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-7286-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.