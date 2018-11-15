Adzcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $243,689.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00015711 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 44,828,916 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

Adzcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

