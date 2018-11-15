AFLAC (AFL) Price Target Cut to $46.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

