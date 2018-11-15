AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

