Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at CIBC

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE ACR.UN traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.23. 375,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,084. Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$12.63.

About Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

