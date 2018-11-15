AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $253,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $212,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,133.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $8,670,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $152.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

