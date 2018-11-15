AGF Investments Inc. Sells 108,442 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,442 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Sunday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

VET opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 419.61%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

