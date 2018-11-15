Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3,573.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,013 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 64.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,248,000 after buying an additional 2,980,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 1,065,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,831.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after buying an additional 930,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 495,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,446,000.

NYSE:A traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,954. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

