Agilent Technologies Inc (A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cleveland Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

