Air Lease (AL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the third quarter of 2018. Results were aided by reduced tax rate and higher revenues. The company is being aided by strong passenger traffic causing an increase in demand for planes. With the overall economy remaining buoyant, passenger traffic has been bumping up. The company's measures to reward shareholders is also encouraging. Air Lease's board recently raised the quarterly cash dividend by 30% from 10 cents per share to 13 cents. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 1.2% upward in the last 90 days. However, rising operating expenses pose a challenge and might limit bottom line growth in the fourth quarter. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months, due to the headwinds. “

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 15.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.