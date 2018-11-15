AK Steel (AKS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AK Steel’s earnings for the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales rose by double digits year over year, but trailed expectations. The company expects profits to decline sequentially in the fourth quarter. AK Steel should benefit from the strength in the automotive market and the Precision Partners acquisition. The company’s sustained initiatives to manage costs should also support its bottom line. However, the company is exposed to an inflationary raw material pricing environment. Some additional headwinds in the form of planned maintenance outages across certain facilities also prevails. Moreover, the U.S. steel industry still remains under the risk of cheaper imports. AK Steel has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AK Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Clarkson Capital raised AK Steel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised AK Steel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of AKS opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AK Steel will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 1,136.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel by 105.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 21,958.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

