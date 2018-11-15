Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

AKBA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.71 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

