Alaska Air Group (ALK) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

ALK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 52,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

