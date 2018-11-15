Albemarle Co. (ALB) Position Decreased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $138.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

