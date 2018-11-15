Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of ALBO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,026. The firm has a market cap of $291.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.74. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,369,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 160,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 109,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

