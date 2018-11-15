Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 7,131 Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 451.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of SPTM opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

