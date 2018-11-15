Aldershot Resources Ltd (CVE:ALZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1601686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Aldershot Resources (CVE:ALZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

WARNING: “Aldershot Resources (ALZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/aldershot-resources-alz-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-10.html.

Aldershot Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALZ)

Aldershot Resources Ltd., doing business as Solo Growth Corp., focuses on operating as a retailer for adult-use cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Quattro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Aldershot Resources Ltd. in July 2001. Aldershot Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aldershot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldershot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.