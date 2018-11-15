Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $374,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,644,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,683,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,609 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,753,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 176,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,258,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

