Alexco Resource (AXU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million.

Alexco Resource stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 4,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,198. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

