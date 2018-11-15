Algoma Central Co. (ALC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Shares of ALC stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$11.71 and a 52-week high of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

