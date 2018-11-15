Alico (ALCO) versus Two Rivers Water and Farming (TURV) Critical Comparison

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Two Rivers Water and Farming does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alico and Two Rivers Water and Farming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water and Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Rivers Water and Farming has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $129.83 million 2.07 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Two Rivers Water and Farming $690,000.00 9.15 -$12.06 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water and Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Two Rivers Water and Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -7.94% -4.09% -1.68% Two Rivers Water and Farming N/A -11.87% -4.20%

Summary

Alico beats Two Rivers Water and Farming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

