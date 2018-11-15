ALIS (ALIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,773.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, ALIS has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $5,773.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00145690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00231635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.69 or 0.09781104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009519 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.