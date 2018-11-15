Allakos (ALLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.91

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.91 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 2117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Several research firms have commented on ALLK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $15,378,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/allakos-allk-sets-new-1-year-high-at-58-91.html.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.