Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.51.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 1,495,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,572. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.