Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.57

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.57 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 42631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 45,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 773.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 249.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

