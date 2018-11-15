Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

ALPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.