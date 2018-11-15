Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.32.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $157,708.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

