Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,115 Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.75.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

