Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1321917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.49.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 3,400,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $14,759,472.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,133,911 shares of company stock worth $18,294,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 852,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/alta-mesa-resources-amr-hits-new-12-month-low-after-earnings-miss.html.

About Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.