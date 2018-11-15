Altitude Group PLC (ALT) Insider Acquires £10,162.40 in Stock

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) insider Graeme Couturier purchased 12,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £10,162.40 ($13,278.98).

Graeme Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, Graeme Couturier bought 15,666 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £11,122.86 ($14,533.99).

Shares of LON:ALT opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Thursday. Altitude Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.38 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.88 ($1.21).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

