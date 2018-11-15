Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY) and Trans-Lux (TNLX) Head to Head Analysis

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Trans-Lux does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amcor Limited ADS and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor Limited ADS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor Limited ADS and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amcor Limited ADS and Trans-Lux’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.22 $724.00 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux.

Summary

Amcor Limited ADS beats Trans-Lux on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also manufactures flexible and film packaging for the food and beverage industry, including confectionery, coffee, fresh food and dairy, and pet food packaging; and medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, and snack food segments. In addition, the company offers flexible packaging for specialty folding cartons for tobacco packaging and other industries; and packaging solutions for home and personal care products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

