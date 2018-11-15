Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $977.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

DOX stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

