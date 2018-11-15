America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.45

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 165371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

