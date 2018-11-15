American Airlines Group (AAL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 529,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,881. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,849,496,000 after buying an additional 9,665,167 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,391,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $305,501,000 after buying an additional 1,407,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after buying an additional 5,700,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,067,709 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,410,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,123 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after buying an additional 528,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

