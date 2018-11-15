American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Receives $49.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 302,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,881. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

