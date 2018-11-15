American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Shares of AOBC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 596,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.14. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Robert H. Brust acquired 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $183,387.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

