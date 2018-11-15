American Superconductor (AMSC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

AMSC stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.33.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 147.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $186,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 243,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

