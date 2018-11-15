Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Stake Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

