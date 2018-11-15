AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 3rd

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $1,987,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $246,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,008. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

