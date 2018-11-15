Ames National (ATLO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Hoff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $60,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.