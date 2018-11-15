Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,329,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,499,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,173 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,017,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,190,000 after purchasing an additional 927,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.24 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

