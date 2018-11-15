AmTrust Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AFSI)

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 73,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the typical volume of 3,717 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 15.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$14.58” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

